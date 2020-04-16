Reprocessed Medical Devices Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Reprocessed Medical Devices Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Reprocessed Medical Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Reprocessed Medical Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Reprocessed Medical Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Growing awareness regarding the use of reprocessed medical devices particularly cardiology devices and growing concerns regarding safety and efficacy is driving the growth of the cardiology devices segment. Due to regulatory hurdles regarding in-house reprocessing, hospitals are focussing on entering into agreements with companies for reprocessing of their medical devices. This is driving growth in the third party cardiology devices segment. Increasing awareness about cardiology devices helps save healthcare expenses each year. Reprocessed medical devices such as cardiology devices are sold at approximately half the price of a new product. Availability of cardiology devices at less prices is propelling the demand in the cardiology devices segment.

Cardiology devices segment in India is anticipated to expand at an attractive CAGR of 23% over the period of forecast

The cardiology devices segment is estimated to account for more than 50% revenue share of the Australia reprocessed medical devices market by 2017 end and is predicted to gain more than 1000 BPS in its market share by 2027 over 2017. Cardiology devices segment is likely to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1 Mn in 2018 over 2017 in the country. By the end of 2027, cardiology devices segment is projected to reach more than US$ 70 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 18% over the calculated period. In New Zealand, the cardiology devices segment is projected to reach close to US$ 16 Mn by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period. In China, revenue from the cardiology devices segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.8% over 2017–2027, to reach more than US$ 180 Mn by 2027. The cardiology devices segment in the India reprocessed medical devices market is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 2 Mn in 2018 over 2017.

