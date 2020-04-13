Research delivers insight into the Automotive Interior Surface Lighting Market witnessing a healthy CAGR during 2019 – 2029

Increasing consumer preference for value-added features in vehicles that offer a fine balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal is primarily fueling the growth of automotive interior surface lighting market. A recently published report of Persistence Market Research (PMR) suggests that the global automotive interior surface lighting market will reach the US$ 5 Bn mark in 2029 end, witnessing a healthy CAGR during 2019 – 2029.

While luxury cars are experiencing a surge in demand in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the demand for automotive interior surface lighting will continue to soar in the following years. End users are inclined towards spending more on maintaining high-end vehicle ambience, which would remain among the key factors boosting the demand for automotive interior surface lighting solutions.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30880

Key Takeaways

A key trend witnessed in the automotive interior surface lighting market is the incorporation of smart connect technology via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, known as wireless operated interior surface lighting.

Manufacturers are focusing on partnerships with car body modifiers (interior & exterior) in the aftermarket as these modifiers can significantly boost growth of the automotive interior surface lighting market. Additionally, key players are involved in designing vehicle specific interior ambient lights that enhance automotive interior aesthetics.

Lights guides are gaining traction in the global automotive interior surface lighting market due to its optimum cost and easy installation

In the passenger cars segment, luxury vehicles sub-segment is expected to dominate the market, and hold more than 50% of the market share of passenger car interior surface lighting in the forecast period.

Aesthetics of a vehicle, comfort of the driver, and decreased driving fatigue are some of the key benefits associated with automotive interior surface lighting. Key players are focused on providing extended warranty products at an optimum cost, which increases sales of companies in mid-size and compact cars category.

Request For Methodology of this Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30880

Market Landscape Moving Towards Consolidation

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Valeo SA

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co

Everlight Electronics Co

OSRAM Licht AG,

LSI Industries Inc

Efi lighting

Toshiba Corporation

Innotec Group

DRÄXLMAIER Group

Oshino Lamps Limited,

Grupo Antolin

ZKW Group GmbH

DOMINANT Opto Technologies

What Lies Ahead?

Players operating in the automotive interior surface lighting market are introducing E-textiles, also called smart textiles, to capitalize on the growing focus on vehicle aesthetics. These textiles, woven with optical fibers that emit light, improve vehicle aesthetics, while reducing its weight. Smart textiles/fabrics are currently in an introduction phase, and primarily incorporated in luxury-class cars as a premium feature offered by automotive OEMs to end buyers.

Want to Know More About Report Inclusions?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automotive interior surface lighting market that contains global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the automotive interior surface lighting market through five different segments, namely, product type, vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region. The automotive interior surface lighting market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the parent market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30880

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/covid19/633

Report Highlights: