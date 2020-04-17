Research on Dental Burs Market (impact of COVID-19) with Top Players – 3M, Acteon Inc., Brasseler USA

Global Dental Burs Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 is a fundamental and professional analysis of the essential elements driving the market growth rate and the revenue statistic. The report explains the global Dental Burs industry growth structure and development trends. The report has administered several comprehensive elements including market share, supply chain, market trends, revenue graph, market size, and application spectrum. The report gives detailed information about major players comprising their name, company profile, product information. The report also highlights an accurate competitive overview of the business-driven outlook elaborating on expansion tactics adopted by major competitors of the industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, Acteon Inc., Brasseler USA, BSN Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Kerr Dental, Mani Inc., Prima Dental Group, Tri Hawk Inc., Zimmer Biomet, etc.

Dental burs are used to cut hard tissue tooth or bone. They are made of steel, stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and diamond grit. There can be a bewildering range of dental burs in any dental catalogue, but for essential veterinary use, only a few burs are needed. All burs have a shank and a head.

The dental burs market is anticipated to grow due to technological advancements in dental restorative practices. However, lack of skilled dental professionals in developing countries is restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding dental aesthetics among all age groups across the globe, and emergence of local and regional manufacturers and distributors in developing countries are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Dental Burs market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Dental Burs market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The dental burs market is segmented on the basis of shank type, material, head shape and end users. Based on shank type the market is segmented as long straight shank, latch-type shank and friction grip shank. On the basis of material the market is categorized as diamond burs, carbide burs and stainless steel burs. On the basis of head shape the market is categorized as round-shaped burs, pear-shaped burs, cross-cut tapered burs and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and academic institutes.

The report analyzes factors affecting dental burs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the dental burs market in these regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Burs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dental Burs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dental Burs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dental Burs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dental Burs Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dental Burs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Xyz Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

