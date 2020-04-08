Resorcinol Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global resorcinol market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Resorcinol (C6H6O2), also known as m-dihydroxybenzene, is a white crystalline phenolic monomer, which has a mild odor and a bittersweet taste. It is soluble in ether, alcohol and water, and becomes pink when exposed to light. It is generally prepared by sulfonating benzene with fuming sulfuric acid and fusing the resulting benzenedisulfonic acid with caustic soda. It usually exists in two crystalline forms, namely the a- and ß-form. Amongst these, a-resorcinol is procured through recrystallization from alcohol or benzene or spontaneous transformation from ß-resorcinol below 71 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the ß -form is obtained when recrystallization is stable up to about 71 degrees Celsius under normal pressure conditions.

Some of the key players being: Akrochem Corporation, Aldon Corporation, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Amino-Chem Co., Ltd., Atul Ltd., Dynea AS, Euram Chemicals Ltd., Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Napp Technologies LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Global Resorcinol Market Trends:

One of the key factors strengthening the market growth is the application of resorcinol in the rubber industry. It is a vital component of adhesive resins used in the manufacturing of tires for trucks, passenger cars, off-road equipment, and other fiber-reinforced rubber mechanical goods like conveyor and driving belts. Apart from this, due to its cost-effectiveness, chemical stability and resistance to solvents, salt-water, acids and oil, resorcinol is widely utilized as a wood-binding agent. It also finds applications in the production of light screening agents to protect plastic products from ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, it is also employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an antiseptic and disinfectant in topical pharmaceutical products for treating skin disorders and infections, which includes acne, calluses, warts and seborrheic dermatitis.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

1. Tire and Rubber Products

2. Wood Adhesives and Binders

3. UV Products and Dyes

4. Flame Retardants

5. Others

Breakup by Production Method:

1. Benzene Disulfonation

2. Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene

3. Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Automotive

2. Building and Construction

3. Healthcare

4. Electrical and Electronics

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

