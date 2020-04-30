Retinal Imaging Device Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Epipole Ltd., Phoenix Technology Group, Forus Health Pvt Ltd, Imagine Eyes, Nikon Corporation

Latest market study on “Global Retinal Imaging Device Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type (Fluorescein Angiography, Fundus Camera, Optical Coherence Tomography); End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Eye Care Centers, Other End Users)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Retinal Imaging Device market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The retinal imaging device market was valued at US$ 1,868.06 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 2,836.99 million by 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA), Epipole Ltd., Eyenuk, Inc., Forus Health Pvt Ltd, Imagine Eyes, Nikon Corporation, Optomed Plc, Phoenix Technology Group, LLC, Topcon Corporation, etc.

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of eye diseases

Retinal imaging devices are widely used to diagnose and treat various eye-related diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cancer, and blood pressure. The devices are also used to diagnose the neurodegenerative diseases (ND), as it shares retina, and the central nervous system share an embryologic origin. Thus, the changes in the retinal tissue show major effects on the brain and cause neurodegenerative disease states. However, the rising health conditions and diseases such as growing age, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer lead to eye diseases and may further result in vision loss. The growing prevalence of diabetes across the world has resulted in the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and blindness in adults. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), data for 2019, nearly 463 million people between the age group 20-79 years were living with diabetes. IDF estimated, by 2045, the prevalence of diabetes will reach 700 million.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Retinal Imaging Device Market globally. This report on ‘Retinal Imaging Device Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Retinal Imaging Device market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Retinal Imaging Device market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Retinal Imaging Device industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Retinal Imaging Device market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Retinal Imaging Device market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Global Retinal Imaging Device Market – By Device Type

Fluorescein Angiography

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Retinal Imaging Device Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Eye Care Centers

Other End Users

Retinal Imaging Device Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

