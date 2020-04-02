Retinal Imaging Device Market smart Strategies of the Research and Development Process

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Retinal Imaging Device market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Global Retinal Imaging Device Market Study

The report provides trends prevailing in the global retinal imaging device market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Factors such as rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness, and technological advancements are likely to promote the growth of retinal imaging device market. However, factor such as high cost of OCT devices is likely to affect the market growth negatively during the forecast period. Among the geographic region, North America hold largest market share and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global retinal imaging device market.

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of eye diseases

Retinal imaging devices are widely used to diagnose and treat various eye-related diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cancer, and blood pressure. The devices are also used to diagnose the neurodegenerative diseases (ND), as it shares retina, and the central nervous system share an embryologic origin. Thus, the changes in the retinal tissue show major effects on the brain and cause neurodegenerative disease states. However, the rising health conditions and diseases such as growing age, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer lead to eye diseases and may further result in vision loss. The growing prevalence of diabetes across the world has resulted in the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and blindness in adults. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), data for 2019, nearly 463 million people between the age group 20-79 years were living with diabetes. IDF estimated, by 2045, the prevalence of diabetes will reach 700 million.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA)

Epipole Ltd.

Eyenuk, Inc.

Forus Health Pvt Ltd

Imagine Eyes

Nikon Corporation

Optomed Plc

Phoenix Technology Group, LLC

Topcon Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Retinal Imaging Device industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Retinal Imaging Device market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Retinal Imaging Device market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Global Retinal Imaging Device Market – By Device Type

Fluorescein Angiography

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Retinal Imaging Device Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Eye Care Centers

Other End Users

Retinal Imaging Device Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

