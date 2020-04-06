Retinal Implant Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Outlook 2027 – Philips, Retina, Bionic Eye, Abbott, Pixium, Cicor

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Retinal Implant Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Retinal Implants are biomedical microchips formed to favor visual perception to people who have lost vision attributed to degenerative eye diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa and macular degeneration due to growing age.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Retinal Implant market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increase in prevalence of target diseases, rising geriatric population, growing capability of restoring vision, rising disposable income in developing companies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and its usage for prolonged period of time eliminating the need for another surgery. Nevertheless, lack of medical reimbursements, biocompatibility and long term stability of the material used for devising retinal implants is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Retinal Implant Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Retinal Implant market with detailed market segmentation by product, disease, end user and geography. The global Retinal Implant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Retinal Implant/lung stent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Retinal Implant market is segmented on the basis of Type. Based on Type the market is segmented into Retina Implant Alpha AMS, Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II and others.

The List of Companies

– Philips Healthcare

– Retina Implant AG

– Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

– Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.

– VisionCare Opthalmic Technologies, Inc.

– Abbott Vascular

– IMI Intelligent Medical Implants AG

– Pixium Vision SA

– Cicor Management AG

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET LANDSCAPE RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE RETINAL IMPLANT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

