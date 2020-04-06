Retinal Vein Occlusion Market – Global Industry Analysis, Segments Overview, Major Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast To 2026

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Research Report 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Revenue, Risk and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (BRVO, CRVO), By Diagnosis (Fundoscopic Examination, Fluorescein Angiography, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), and others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Retinal vein occlusion is a blockage of retinal vein owing to blood clot. It is the second most communal cause of graphical impairment worldwide. Blood clot leads to blockage in vein, which starts draining the blood from the retina, resultant in bleeding and swelling, affecting vision of person. Depending on site of blood clot, retinal occlusion is of two major types. Blockage of central vein leads to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) and the branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) this involves blockage of the smaller branch of veins of retina. Primary causes of vein occlusion are hypertension,, atherosclerosis, and eye conditions such as vitreous hemorrhage and glaucoma.

Rise in the prevalence of eye ailments globally, increase in the geriatric population, surge in the awareness about various eye disorders, enhanced health care infrastructure, scientific advancements, and upcoming new treatments are some of the major drivers of global market. However, side effects allied with the treatment are expected to be a major restraint of the market.

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron, Allergan

Competitor overview

Market Segmentation

By Type

BRVO

CRVO

By End User

Fundoscopic Examination,

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT),

Fluorescein Angiography,

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into CRVO and BRVO. The BRVO segment dominated the global market in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth of segment is accredited to the high prevalence of BRVO as compared to CRVO.

Furthermore, based on condition, the global market can be classified into non-ischemic and ischemic. The non-ischemic section dominated market in 2019 and is likely to continue its domination over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America commanded the major market share in 2017 and is expected to capture the significant share over the forecast period. The market in region is projected to grow at rapid pace owing to enhanced health care infrastructure, increase in prevalence of eye diseases, progressive technology, and surge in the geriatric population. Article published by NCBI indicated that CRVO is one of the main causes of unexpected, painless vision loss in the adults. In established countries, occurrence of retinal vein occlusions is about 5.20 per 1000, and the occurrence of CRVO is about 0.8 per 1000. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at high CAGR in the coming years, owing to rise in geriatric population, development in health care infrastructure, and rise in awareness about the eye disorders in the developing countries.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis (Impact Weightage 40%)

4.2.2 Change in lifestyle (Impact Weightage 35%)

4.2.3 Increasing prevalence of glaucoma, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma (Impact Weightage 25%)

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Side effect of treatment (Impact Weightage 60%)

4.3.2 High cost of treatment (Impact Weightage 40%)

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-sales Monitoring

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

Continued……….

