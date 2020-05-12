Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

– In 2017, the diagnosed Retinitis Pigmentosa prevalent population in the 7Major Markets were 253,420.

– The diagnosed Retinitis Pigmentosa prevalence was 108,787 in the US in 2017.

– Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalent population of 30,642 cases.

Current there are no standard Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments available for patients. However, Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments are available for a sporadic form and managing some aspects of its clinical manifestations with other new treatments involving gene therapy, transplantation, and implanted electrical devices, being in active development.

The diagnosis, prognosis, and management of Retinitis Pigmentosa continue to be challenging in current practice. This is related to an incomplete understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease process, complexity due to the involvement of several genes, and a lack of evidence-based standardized curative therapies for all forms of Retinitis Pigmentosa in significant geographies. To-date, the role of various genes and their associated mutations have been implicated. However, the pathophysiology of the Retinitis Pigmentosa remains poorly understood.

The outlook for Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments is promising. Various clinical trials for gene therapy and stem cell therapy have been relatively positive in terms of safety and limited evaluations of efficacy. The results of these studies are encouraging further investigation into the basic physiology of the retina, as well as the mechanisms of effective prevention and reversal of inherited retinal degenerations.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. HORA-RPE65

2. jCell

3. AGN-151597

4. Cenegermin

5. Renexus

6. hRPC

And many others

The key players in Retinitis Pigmentosa market are:

1. Horama

2. jCyte

3. Allergan

4. Dompé Farmaceutici

5. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

6. ReNeuron Limited

And many others

