Rett Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Rett Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. Rett syndrome affects an estimated one in 9,000 to 10,000 females.

2. Rett Syndrome is estimated to affect about one in 12,000 girls born each year and is only rarely seen in males.

3. Rett Syndrome prevalence in Japan is approximately 0.90 per 10,000 girls.

4. Approximately 90% of children with Rett syndrome can also develop epilepsy.

Key benefits of the report

1. Rett Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Rett Syndrome epidemiology and Rett Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Rett Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Rett Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Rett Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Rett Syndrome market.

Request for sample pages

“Rett Syndrome affects females and is rarely seen in males.”

Currently, the Rett Syndrome treatment paradigm includes few treatment options, which are generally supportive such as physical therapy, hydrotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy and medications and diet management. However, various off label drugs are used for palliative treatment of Rett Syndrome, which includes bromocriptine, carbidopa-levodopa, levocarnitine, and certain antidepressants such as trazodone can also be prescribed to ease sleep-related problems.

Currently, there is no therapy available in the Rett Syndrome market for the treatment. Rett Syndrome Treatment is symptomatic, i.e., focusing on the management of symptoms that require a multidisciplinary approach. Rett Syndrome Treatment basically is categorized into physical therapy, hydrotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy and medications.

Non-pharmacological interventions are utilized for the management of behavioural difficulties associated with the disease. Occupational therapy can help children develop skills needed for performing self-directed activities such as dressing, feeding, and practising arts and crafts, while physical therapy and hydrotherapy improve and maintains mobility balance and provide weight-bearing training for patients with scoliosis. As such, no pharmacological therapy is available for treating Rett Syndrome market.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Rett Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Sarizotan

2. NNZ-2566 (Trofinetide)

3. Epidiolex

4. Anavex 2-73

And many others

The key players in the Rett Syndrome market are:

1. Newron Pharmaceuticals

2. Acadia Pharmaceuticals

3. GW Research

4. Anavex Life Sciences

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Rett Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Rett Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Rett Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Rett Syndrome Country-Wise Epidemiology

6. United States

6.5. EU–5

6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5.2. Germany

6.5.3. France

6.5.4. Italy

6.5.5. Spain

6.5.6. United Kingdom

6.6. Japan

7. Rett Syndrome Treatments & Medical Practices

8. Rett Syndrome Emerging Therapies

9. Key Cross Competition

9.1. Sarizotan: Newron Pharmaceuticals

9.2. NNZ-2566 (Trofinetide): Acadia Pharmaceuticals

9.3. Epidiolex: GW Research

9.4. Anavex 2-73: Anavex Life Sciences

10. Rett Syndrome Market Size

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Total 7MM Rett Syndrome Market Analysis

10.3. Overview of Total Rett Syndrome Market

10.4. Market size of Rett Syndrome by 7MM (2017–2030)

11. 7MM Rett Syndrome Country-Wise Market Analysis

12. United States Market Size

13. EU5 Market Size

13.1. Germany Market Size

13.2. France Market Size

13.3. United Kingdom Market Size

13.4. Spain Market Size

13.5. Italy Market Size

14. Japan Market Size

15. Rett Syndrome Report Methodology

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

[email protected]

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight