Returnable Plastic Crates Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by2018 – 2028

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global returnable plastic crates (RPC) market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis of the current market environment and the future scenario over the forecast period.

This XploreMR report studies the global RPC market for the period 2017–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global RPC market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global RPC market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the RPC market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global RPC market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting growth of the RPC market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of a market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the RPC market in each country and region, BPS and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis is provided.

The global market for RPC is segmented as per product type, material type, capacity and application. As per product type, the global market for RPCs is segmented into stackable, nestable and collapsible. On the basis of material type, the global RPC market is segmented into HDPE, PP and others. In addition, based on the capacity, the global RPC market is segmented into less than 10 Kg, 10 Kg to 20 Kg, 20 Kg to 35 Kg, 35 Kg to 50 Kg and more than 50 Kg. Furthermore, based on applications, the global RPC market is segmented into agriculture, grocery distribution, dairy, bakery, seafood, poultry & meat and other manufacturing.

The next section of the report highlights the RPC market by region and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally as well as analyses the drivers that influence the RPC market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional RPC market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the RPC market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the RPC market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as Y-o-Y growth rates to understand the predictability of the RPC market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments of the global RPC market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the RPC market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of global growth in the adoption of RPCs, XploreMR has developed the RPC market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on RPCs, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total RPC market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the RPC marketplace.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Stackable Nestable Collapsible

By Material Type HDPE PP Others

By Capacity Less Than 10 Kg 10 Kg to 20 Kg 20 Kg to 35 Kg 35 Kg to 50 Kg More Than 50 Kg

By End Use Agriculture Grocery Distribution Dairy Bakery Seafood, Meat and Poultry Other Manufacturing

Regional analysis is presented for the following markets: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Spain Italy U.K. France Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Ukraine Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA Japan

