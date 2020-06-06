Revenue Assurance Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 782 Million by 2025” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Revenue Assurance Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Revenue Assurance Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Revenue Assurance Market.

The market size is projected to grow from USD 512 Million in 2020 to USD 782 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Revenue Assurance Market:

Amdocs (US)

Araxxe Inc. (US)

Adapt IT (South Africa)

Cartesian (US)

Digital Route (Sweden)

eClerx (India)

HPE (US) Itron (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Profit Insight (US)

Sagacity Solutions (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Sigos (Germany)

Subex (India)

ynthesis Systems (US)

CS (India)

Teoco (US)

ransunion(US)

WeDo (Portugal)

Xintec (Ireland)

Based on service type, the Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexities of services, such as configuration, training, implementation, and demand for business-specific solutions under revenue assurance, lead to a rise in demand for implementation and customization services in the revenue assurance market.

Organizations other than the telecom sector are considered under the enterprise’s segment in the revenue assurance market forecast. Enterprises segment consists of other verticals adopting revenue assurance solutions, namely, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, and others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce and retail). With a rise in the internet penetration and development of IoT platforms across all industries, the development of revenue assurance solutions is on the rise.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Revenue Assurance Market

4.2 Revenue Assurance Market In Asia Pacific, By Component And Country

4.3 Revenue Assurance Market Share, By Vertical

…and More