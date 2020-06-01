Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Growth Insights – CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions LLC

This Revenue Cycle Management Market research document predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.

major competitors currently working in the global revenue cycle management market are All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (IN), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Experian Information Solutions, Inc.(US), General Electric Company (US), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (IN), McKesson Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC. (US), nThrive, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SSI Group, LLC (US), Others.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market has accounted to about USD 29.5 billion in 2018, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026, is expected to reach USD 75.69 billion by 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market research report proves to be very significant in many ways to grow business.

Market Definition:

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is applied by healthcare organizations to scale and manage the process of healthcare billing and reimbursements. It is done by improving the process of claims management, accelerating explanation of benefits (EOB) reconciliation, improving the quality of information, streamlining denial management, and automating processes. The RCM solution manages the patient’s bills from entering the hospital to reimbursement of claims.

Market Drivers

Factors like a decrease in reimbursement in the healthcare industry, reduction of total healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementation of revenue cycle management solutions, and increasing expenditure by healthcare industry especially made on IT are the major drivers of the global revenue cycle management market.

Key advantage over traditional revenue cycle management.

Market Restraints

Lack of training and skills in the staff.

Lack of technical infrastructure support

Segmentation: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market

By Product Type Integrated RCM Standalone RCM

By Stage Front Office Mid Office Back Office

By Function Claim & Denial Medical Billing Coding Payment remittance Electronic health record Clinical documentation improvement Insurance Verification Others (scheduling & appointment, referral management, and contract management)

By End-User Hospitals General Physicians Labs Other end users (pharmacies, emergency medical centers etc.)

By Deployment Web-based On-premise Cloud-based

By Component Software Services

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June, Quest Diagnostics, the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, unveiled the newest version of its Quanum Enterprise Content Management Solution. This solution will expand the company profile and portfolio.

In October, eClinicalWorks, a market leader in ambulatory clinical systems, announced eClinical Works Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) to aid medical practices in optimizing billing. This solution launch will expand the company growth rate and portfolio.

Competitive Analysis: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market

The global revenue cycle management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of revenue cycle management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

