Revenue from the Sales of 5G Chipset Market to Increase Exponentially During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027. “

Geographically, North America holds the largest 5G chipset market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America over the forecast period. The government in this region are taking several initiatives such as investment funding are undertaken by the players to promote entire semiconductor industrial growth. The growth of in this region is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.

Global 5G Chipset Market – Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the deployments of 5G infrastructures. The primary reason for this is the high population density of China and India resulting in a large number of smartphone subscriptions, supporting government initiatives towards a digitalized economy, considerable investments in laying out optical fiber infrastructure that would connect to the backhaul of 5G networks and enhanced focus on concepts such as smart cities and smart buildings.

Rapid growth in the developments of smartphones

The adoption of smartphones adoption continues to globally expand. This is fueled by the multimode 3G/4G LTE connectivity, robust mobile processors, advanced features of multimedia, and superior location awareness capabilities, among other features. Approximately, 1.5 billion smartphones were shipped in 2017, globally; which is consistent year-over-year. Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments. Further, growth in the smartphone demand has also been driven by the variety of affordable and flexible data plans that are being offered by the mobile operators.

Smartphone has become prominently in-demand for social networking, gaming, music, email, and web browsing, among other functionalities. It is anticipated that the 5G connectivity would further drive innovations and would increase the consumer demand by offering enhanced connectivity. The smartphone is replacing many of the conventional consumer electronics devices with its advanced capabilities and utility.

Encouraging government support and investments in the emerging economies

As soon as 5G was announced and its potential benefits were showcased at global level, numerous countries have put their hand forward in ensuring a healthy evolution of this technology. A large number of global players have also ventured into developing, research and innovations for the 5G technology globally. Some of the leading vendors, carriers and stakeholders in the 5G chipset market include Qualcomm, Samsung Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Huawei Telecommunications Inc. and ZTE Corporation who have formed partnerships with various stakeholders across the globe in funding for research & development of the 5G technology. 5G is proven to be a technological evolution that will have the potential to bridge a consumers physical, virtual and social worlds. The associated transformation into the digital world will bring in business opportunities to a plethora of industry verticals in true sense.

End User Insights

The end user segment of the 5G chipset market is further categorized into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, building automation, industrial automation, consumer electronics, public safety & surveillance sectors. The upcoming 5G technology is bound to have a huge impact on various industry verticals, and the consumer electronics industry is no different sector in the market place. It is anticipated that by 2025, close to 99% of the broadband carriers would possess 5G capabilities that would impact close to 2.6 Bn subscriptions. Therefore, the impact on the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to be huge.

