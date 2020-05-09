Revenue Pool of Service Robotics Market to Witness a Significant Uptick After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Service Robotics market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Service Robotics market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Service Robotics market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Service Robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

The report segments the service robotics market based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. These segments are anticipated in terms of revenue (USD billion). Based on product types, the report segments the market into professional and personal service robotics. It also segregates the market based on the applications. It includes defense, agriculture, health care, logistics, aerospace, infrastructure, entertainment, research and development and others. These segments have also been anticipated based on geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

The study includes market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on growth rate, market scope, and general attractiveness. Company market share analysis of various industry participants are provided in this report.

The key players have also been profiled based on company overview, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies. Major market players in this report include AB Electrolux (Sweden), Touch bionics Ltd (U.K)., iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mako Surgical Corporation (U.S), Intuitive surgical Inc.(U.S), Honda Motors Co. Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan)and Dyson Ltd. (U.K) among others.

The report segments the Service Robotics Market as:

Global Service Robotics Market, by Product

Professional service robots

Personal service robots

Global Service Robotics Market, by Application:

Defense

Agriculture

Health care

Logistics

Aerospace

Infrastructure

Entertainment

Research and development

Others

Global Service Robotics Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

