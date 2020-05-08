Revenues of Technical Coil Coatings Market Witness Severe Shocks Due to Discretionary Consumer Spending amid COVID-118

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Technical Coil Coatings market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Technical Coil Coatings market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Technical Coil Coatings market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Technical Coil Coatings market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

manufacturers are focussing on the development of eco-friendly or green product offerings that employ bio-based resins. In Germany, Evonik Industries has recently developed a new product range of polyester resins for coil coatings top coats and primers, which the company markets under its established DYNAPOL® brand. The product is based on renewable raw materials, which sets it apart from the other binders used for coil coatings.

Availability of substitutes for technical coil coating products can be a hindrance in the growth of the global technical coil coatings market

Implementation of alternative materials such glass and steel for exterior coatings increases competition in the global market. Continuously rising demand for low cost and high performance alternatives such as fibre and reinforced plastics, implementation of modern technologies and aggressive environmental policies are expected to be the major factors restraining revenue growth of the global technical coil coatings market. Further, the different raw materials used in the paints and coatings market are pigments, solvents, binders, additives and white urea. These raw materials account for approximately 49% of the total cost of technical coil coating products. Revenue growth of the technical coil coatings market is affected by various macroeconomic factors and price fluctuations in crude oil, logistics costs, and import duties of pre-coated coils. The high costs associated with the production of technical coil coatings also forces people to look for an alternative for these products.

