RF Semiconductor Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast by 2025: Qorvo, Skyworks, Analog Devices, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Cree, MACOM and Others.

The Global RF Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Top Companies Profiled in the RF Semiconductor Market:

Qorvo (US)

Skyworks (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Qualcomm (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Cree (US)

MACOM (US)

Microchip Technology (US)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Mercury Systems (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

RFHIC (South Korea)

RichWave (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations (Japan)

TDK Electronics (Germany)

Teledyne (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties.

The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems. The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in RF Semiconductor Market

4.2 RF Semiconductor Market in APAC, By Device and Application

4.3 RF Semiconductor Market, By Frequency Band

4.4 Country-Wise RF Semiconductor Market Growth Rate

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for RF Devices for Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Increasing Importance of Advanced RF Devices in Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of LTE and Advanced Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cost of RF Devices With Performance Improvement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing use of GaN-Based RF Devices With Evolution of 5G Technology

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for RF Devices From Automotive Application

5.2.3.3 Increasing Application of RF Energy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design Challenges for RF Devices Operating at Higher Frequency

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

