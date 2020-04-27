Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020-2025: CommScope, Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian SpA

Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to grow to US$ 4370.3 million by 2025 from US$ 2066.1 million in 2016. The sales of Ribbon fiber optic cables is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of Ribbon fiber optic cable market. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global ribbon fiber optic cable market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after the availability of higher bandwidths. Ribbon fiber optic cables on account of their high coupling fiber cable capabilities become an ideal tool for data centers as well as limited space indoor environment.

Rising developments in the internet and telecommunication infrastructures in China and India have resulted in Asia-Pacific region being the largest implementer of ribbon fiber optic cable cables globally. Advanced economic regions of North America and Europe have significant adoptions of ribbon fiber optic cables with a view to strengthen their internet and telecommunication infrastructure and also put to use its benefits in medical, military and defense purposes.

Some of the leading companies in the market are includes CommScope, Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian SpA, Sterlite Tech, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation (Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.), The Siemon Company, and Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) among others.

The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than 70% total market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a high growth due to various factors such as increase in internet infrastructure and rise in the lifestyles of individuals in developed as well as developing countries of the world. Adoptions of ribbon fiber optic cable is expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to technology, communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX. Many Telecommunication service providers have adopted ribbon fiber optic cable solutions owing to the various advantages it offers, thus influencing the market revenues and growth rates globally.

Having strong IT infrastructure and robust internet connectivity in any particular region, the growth of social media amongst the masses has fuelled up. Social media has eventually become the most impactful medium for the people to express themselves. Hence, massive technology based organizations, operating the social network and internet space escalate the software based approach in order to drive belligerent cost saving and improvised manageability for various types of assignments, further pushing the demand for high data rate capacity.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the fiber optic industry.

