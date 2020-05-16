Rice Seeds Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2027

The global rice seeds market accounted for US$ 5,506.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,036.0 Mn by 2027.

Rice is a major staple food in the Asia Pacific region and is highly produced and consumed across the region. This region is characterized by high population density which is constantly growing, especially in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, around one-fourth of the population residing in Asian countries falls in the poor category. These countries are expected to drive rice consumption in Asia Pacific countries. However, countries such as Japan and South Korea, where income is quite high, per capita rice consumption has started declining. The constantly increasing population and shortage of cultivation areas are two of the major issues that need to be addressed in the global rice seeds market. There is a strong need to increase the productivity of rice cultivation to meet the growing need across the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the global rice seed market include BASF SE, Bayer AG., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL), Rallis India Limited, Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd., and SL Agritech Corporation, among others.

Under the hybridization technique segment, the two-line system segment accounted for the largest share in the global rice seed market. The two-line hybrids have the matching level of heterosis as three-line hybrids, but they differ from each other in the technique process. In two-line hybrids, the male parent is not restricted by restorer genes, which is not the case in three-line hybrids. In comparison to three-line hybrids, the two-line hybrids are superior in quality, yield, and resistance. Some of the advantages of two-line hybrids include no requirement of maintainer lines, the broad parental choice for developing heterotic hybrids, and no adverse effects from the sterile cytoplasm. The overall two-line seed production does not differ much from three-line hybrids. One of the vital considerations in two-line hybrid seed production is the determination of a suitable location or season. The advantages offered by the two-line system are anticipated to drive the demand for two-line hybrids during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

With a rising world population, the demand for rice to meet the requirements of the growing food consumption is anticipated to elevate in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the rise in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. An alternative to address this issue is to raise the productivity of rice seeds. In the past few years, rice productivity is either stagnated or declined in some regions of the world, mostly due to marginal improvements in the potential of rice yield. The development of hybrid seeds is known to offer a solution for countries to augment rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production. The increasing technological progressions in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding. In addition to this, the ongoing research and development investments and rising trend of public-private partnership (PPP) in the field of hybrid rice seed production have further led to increased adoption of hybrid seeds, especially among the commercial farmers. These factors are responsible to drive the demand for hybrid seeds during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global rice seed market as follows:

Global Rice seed Market – By Type

Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPV)

Hybrid

Global Rice seed Market – By Hybridization Technique

Two-line system

Three-line system

Global Rice seed Market – By Treatment

Treated

Untreated

Global Rice seed Market – By Grain size

Long grains

Medium-sized grains

Short grains

Global Rice seed Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Nigeria Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



