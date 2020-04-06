Ride-Hailing Service Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2019| Major Players Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd., Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd, Lyft, Inc., Taxify OÜ, Uber Technologies Inc., zTrip and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Ride-Hailing Service Market with detailed market segmentation by service type, vehicle type, end-user, and geography. The global ride-hailing service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ride-hailing service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key ride-hailing service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Daimler AG (Car2Go), Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy), Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd., Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd, Lyft, Inc., Taxify OÜ, Uber Technologies Inc., zTrip

The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth. Additionally, developments in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and considerable growth in sales of these vehicles for ride-hailing services boost the global ride-hailing service market growth.

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. Ride-hailing includes an array of companies and services, comprising traditional taxis as well as car services. The all-embracing concept of ride-hailing is that a customer rents a car or hires a driver to take them accurately where they want to go. It is somewhat like waving to a taxi from the street, virtually hailing a car and driver from an app, or calling up a car service through phone.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ride-hailing service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ride-hailing service market in these regions.

