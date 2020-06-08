Riflescope Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2026 Bushnell, LEUPOLD & STEVENS, INC., Burris Company, Nikon Corporation

Global Riflescope Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Riflescope Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Riflescope Market

Global Riflescope Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the riflescope in shooting and hunting is major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Riflescope Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in riflescope market are Bushnell, LEUPOLD & STEVENS, INC., Burris Company, Nikon Corporation, Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Walther Arms, INC, Hawke, Nightforce Optics, Inc., HENSOLDT, Vortex Optics, Barska, Aimpoint, Leapers, Inc., VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC, SWAROVSKI OPTIK, Weaver, Meopta – optika, s.r.o. and Meopta U.S.A., Inc, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Safran, Oshkosh Corporation, Navistar, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

This report studies Global Riflescope Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Riflescope Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Riflescope Market By Sight Type (Telescopic, Reflex), Technology (Electro Optic, Thermal Imaging/Infrared, Laser), Application (Hunting, Armed Forces, Shooting Sports), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Riflescope Market

Riflescope is usually equipped on the top of the rifle and is used to improve the aim or target by magnifying it. They are usually used in hunting and shooting activities. They are used in all types of activities that require exact aiming. They also increase safety as one can see the clear view of the object from long distance. Increasing hunting and shooting activity is the major factor fuelling the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of riflescope by hunters is driving the growth of this market.

Availability of new and advanced types of riflescope is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Prohibition on hunting is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

High prices of the riflescope is the another factor restraining the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, German Precision Optics announced the launch of their Passion 4X premium riflescope series which has three models- 6-24×50, 3-12x56I or 3-12×56. These scopes have double HD glass and also have bright lens coatings. These new scopes have features like dust and water resistance and have nitrogen filled body. These are very useful for the long range shooting.

In July 2015, Swarovski announced the launch of their new X5 Long-Range Riflescope which is designed with long range shooting feature. For more clear view this riflescope is equipped with optical lens and is made with stainless steel so that it can be used even in harsh environment. They are specially designed so that they can meet the needs and requirement of their customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Riflescope Market

Global riflescope market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of riflescope market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Riflescope Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

