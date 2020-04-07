Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2020-2027

Plastic packaging is used to preserve, store, protect, and transport products. Rigid plastic packaging is majorly used for the packaging of food products that drives the growth of the market. Rising consumption of consumer goods is propelling the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market. Rigid plastic packaging keeps the goods safe for a long time, also increasing spending on the packaging is helping to raise demand for the rigid plastic packaging market.

Improvement in recycling and reuse rates of plastic, this helps to reduce plastic pollution, henceforth recycle and reuse of plastic packaging has gained significant attention that raises demand for the rigid plastic packaging market. However, rising the use of flexible packaging may hamper the growth of the market. Increasing consumption of beverage needs packaging solution that fuels the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market. Rigid plastic packaging is used by various end-user industries such as food and beverages, households, healthcare, personal care, and others that are expected to drive the growth of the rigid packaging market.

The “Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the rigid plastic packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of rigid plastic packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material, end-user and geography. The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rigid plastic packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the rigid plastic packaging market.

The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, end-user. On the basis of material the market is segmented as polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food and beverage, personal care, household, healthcare, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rigid plastic packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The rigid plastic packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting rigid plastic packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rigid plastic packaging market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the rigid plastic packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from rigid plastic packaging are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rigid plastic packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rigid plastic packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key rigid plastic packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

– Amcor Plc

– Berry Global Group Inc.

– DS Smith Plc

– Kl?ckner Pentaplast Group

– Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

– Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

– RPC Group Plc

– Silgan Holdings Inc.

– Sonoco Products Company

