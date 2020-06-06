Rising demand for Accounting Software Market 2020 Detailed Analysis with Competitive Landscape profiling The Sage Group Plc, Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ADP, LLC, Infor, FinancialForce, Paychex

Accounting software is a computer software that helps bookkeepers and accountants to manage accounts and execute accounting operations of an organization in a productive and efficient manner. This software records and processes accounting transactions within certain functional modules such as account payable, account receivable, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance.

Integration of business accounting software with big data and introduction of optical character recognition are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of accounting software market whereas its cost and implementation of the package act as a restraining factor for this market. Business accounting mobile applications will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group Plc, Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ADP, LLC, Infor, FinancialForce, Paychex Inc. and Deltek, Inc. among others.

The “Global Accounting Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Accounting Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Accounting Software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Accounting Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Accounting Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Accounting Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

