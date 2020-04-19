Rising Production Scale Motivates Anionic Aqueous Polyurethane Market Growth in the Coming Years

Detailed Study on the Global Anionic Aqueous Polyurethane Market

Anionic Aqueous Polyurethane Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

BASF

Chemtura Corporation

DOW

DSM

DIC

Hauthaway Corporation

Alberdingk Boley

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

Lubrizol

Siwo

New Mat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Carboxylic Acid Type Polyurethane

Sulfonic Acid Type Polyurethane

Segment by Application

Wood Coating

Leather Finishing

Adhesive

Automotive Finishing

Others

