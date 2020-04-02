RNA Sample Preparation Market Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

RNA sample preparation is a method used to extract RNA from an organism. The RNA sample preparation utilizes next-generation sequencing technology that enables to study RNA expression and analysis studies. The extraction of RNA is used in various healthcare applications such as drug development, genetic research, forensic research, and clinical research.

RNA sample preparation market is projected to grow due to key factors such as the rising biotechnology industry, increasing drug development activities, rising research in the field of biopharmaceuticals, and others. On the other hand, the growing demand for personalized medicine is likely to widen up growth opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Qiagen

The global RNA sample preparation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on the product the market is classified as workstation, reagents & kits, and consumables. Based on the application the market is segmented as research application, clinical testing, and diagnostic testing. On the basis of end the market is divided into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, forensic laboratories, and contract research organization.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global RNA sample preparation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The RNA sample preparation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

