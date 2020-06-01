Robo Taxi Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2026 Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla

This Global Robo-Taxi Market report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represent it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. It not only identifies the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This Global Robo-Taxi Market report has a lot of features to offer about Automotive industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis.

Global robo-taxi market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 113.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for autonomic, fuel efficient & emission free vehicles, and the need to eliminate road accidents improving the level of road safety.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the robo-taxi market are Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors., BMW AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., NVIDIA Corporation and Mobileye among others.

Conducts Overall Global Robo-Taxi Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Robo-Taxi Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors), Application (Goods, Passenger), Service (Rental, Station-Based), Level of Autonomy (L4, L5), Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell, Hybrid), Vehicle (Car, Van/Shuttle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Robo-Taxi or Robo-Cab, are taxis that are self-driven, without a chauffeur. They are autonomous cars of autonomic level 4 or level 5 operated for a virtual hailing service. They are fuel efficient vehicles, which do not emit any harmful carbon gases, thereby protecting the environment. These eco-friendly automated vehicles, consume less battery, less cost, and thereby reduce the cost of operating cars.

Market Drivers:

Eliminating drivers from taxis would reduce the overall operational cost, thereby making it cost-effective

The need to reduce the level of accidents that arise due to manual errors to ensure safer roads a better traffic control would drive the growth of this market

The need to reduce the level of carbon emissions from diesel operated cars and to move towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment stimulates the growth of this market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles, which consume less battery and less gass boosts the growth of robo-taxis

Market Restraints:

The threat and tension that automation would replace the need for human chauffeurs. Thus, the resistance from chauffeurs would restrain the growth of this market

High research and development cost would be required for the development of robo-taxis

The rising threat from hackers restrains the growth of this market

The Global Robo-Taxi Market report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Waymo launched its first driverless robo taxi for commercial use. The launch of this robo-taxi marked the beginning of a new era in the field of automobiles and automation. Waymo would expand its services and operations, thereby would lead to an excellent growth in robo-taxi market globally.

In July, 2018 Daimler AG and Bosch Corp, the largest automotive supplier have entered into a partnership to develop driverless taxis. The vehicle developed would be loaded with sensors, run by a strong and reliable energy-efficient computer, and an artificial intelligence software which would be acting as the virtual chauffeur. This partnership between the biggest players in the automobile industry, would revolutionise the entire automobile industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Global Robo-Taxi Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart parking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Read Complete Details with TOC Here

