ROBOTIC CARDIOLOGY SURGERY MARKET COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND WORLDWIDE DEMAND WITH TOP PLAYERS- AURIS HEALTH, INC., INTUITIVE SURGICAL, MEDROBOTICS CORPORATION, REVO, ACCURAY INCORPORATED

Robotic cardiology surgery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to be expanding at a rate of 32.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing preferences amongst the target patient population to undergo minimally invasive surgical methods has resulted in the market witnessing a steady rise in the adoption rate for robotic cardiology surgery for the above-mentioned forecasted period.

The major players covered in the report are Corindus, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Robotic cardiology surgery is the collection of robot-based surgical services, solutions and equipments developed specifically for cardiac surgeries. These robots include advanced navigational equipment, visualization systems, diagnostic products, surgical products and various other components designed to enhance the accuracy and quality of surgical healthcare service being provided to the patients.

High volume of cardiovascular disorders being witnessed throughout the globe in combination with the preferences of patients to undergo minimally invasive surgical procedures will drive the robotic cardiology surgery market. Although, the regulatory scenarios are becoming more flexible in some regions, but overall with any innovations and advancements of technology for robotic systems the market players have to get regulatory approval for their products again before they can be commercialized. Along with this, the lack of robotic surgery systems designed specifically for cardiac surgeries are significantly lower than that of orthopaedic and spinal surgeries. These factors are restraining the growth of the market for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Robotic Cardiology Surgery Market By Product & Service (Robotic Systems, Instruments & Accessories, Maintenance Services, System Services), Equipment Type (Robot Machines, Navigation Systems, Planners & Simulators, Others), End User (Hospitals, Research Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Robotic Cardiology Surgery Market Scope and Market Size

Robotic cardiology surgery market is segmented on the basis of product & service, equipment type and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

Based on product & service, the robotic cardiology surgery market consists of robotic systems, instruments & accessories, maintenance services and system services.

On the basis of equipment type, the robotic cardiology surgery market has been categorized as robot machines, navigation systems, planners & simulators and others.

Robotic cardiology surgery market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals and research centers.

Robotic Cardiology Surgery Market Country Level Analysis

Robotic cardiology surgery market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product & service, equipment type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the robotic cardiology surgery market due to the presence of flexible regulatory scenarios of the authorities of that particular region, with a number of manufacturers benefiting from these scenarios and introducing highly innovative and technologically advanced products. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth rate considering the rising healthcare infrastructure and flexibility of healthcare compliances in relation to robotic surgery from the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Robotic cardiology surgery market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for robotic cardiology surgery market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the robotic cardiology surgery market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Robotic Cardiology Surgery Market Share Analysis

Robotic cardiology surgery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to robotic cardiology surgery market.

In October 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Corindus, Inc. with the acquisition resulting in the expansion of Siemens’ “Advanced Therapies” business helping introduce a new field in that business range. The combination of expertise of both organizations is expected to lead to better forms of innovations and qualitative development for robotic surgeries and help be an impactful segment in the revenue generation of Siemens.

