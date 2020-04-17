Robotic Refueling System Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027; Scott, KUKA, Fanuc, Fuelmatics, Neste, Rotec Engineering

The global robotic refueling system market accounted to US$ 10.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 194.0 Mn by 2027.

A robotic fueling system has the advantage of preventing human contact with potentially dangerous fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme hot or cold temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full service fueling stations. A robotic fueling system consists of five main subsystems: control system which include user interface, processor, and logic schema; sensor system for vehicle positioning and identification, robotic arm, fuel dispensing nozzle, and the fuel port interface.

The main focus of robotic fuelling is to explore improvements over existing systems (manual) mainly by cost reduction (personnel cost) through automation. Simplification in robotic fueling can be achieved by the redesign of the vehicle positioning and fuel dispensing systems. The global robotic refueling system market has been witnessing robust growth due to factors such as Low cost of operation and flexibility of dispensing different fuels, adoption of this system by the mining industry owing to cost, flexibility, safety and increased productivity of mining operations. No requirement for operators on-site to man fuel stations and refuel vehicles is considered to the major driving factor for the robotic fueling systems remarkable growth rate during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027

The major companies operating in the market include Scott, KUKA, Fanuc, Fuelmatics, Neste, Rotec Engineering, Gazprom Neft, Mine Energy Solutions, Plug Power, Inc., and Shaw Development LLC among others.

In recent times, vehicles entering a robotic refueling station are generally controlled by humans. Nonetheless, autonomous driving utilizing prescriptive or predictive analytics would leave human drivers redundant and make driving even more reasonable and safer operations. With the advent of autonomous vehicles, the vehicle would be directed by humans to enter a fuelling station. However, with the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with autonomous driving will extend beyond independent drive, and it will also aid in autonomous ongoing refueling operations, which will decipher the current issue of manually instructing the car for refueling and negate the need for human intervention. With the advent of level 5 autonomous vehicle coupled with AL, a vehicle on its own can enter a robotic fuel pump for refueling when the fuel level drops below the threshold level. Additionally, in the mining industry, autonomous trucks can stop at a containerized fuel station for the purpose of refueling without the intervention of human. Additionally, the concept of swarm intelligence (SI) is expected to allow the collaboration of multiple autonomous vehicles in the industry to take collective action of refueling when needed

Various industries have considered robotic refueling system to eliminate any risk associated with refueling and exposure to harmful petrochemical fumes to humans. Aerospace and defense is the largest industry vertical of robotic refueling system market owing to various numbers of pilot projects in the U.S. and Europe region.

Fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gasses and bio diesel have been the driving force of many machineries and vehicle for over decades now. Majority of vehicles running on the road are running mostly on gasoline owing to their less emission of exhaust gasses as compared to diesel.

