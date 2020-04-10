Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018. According to IMARC Group, the market value is projected to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024. Robotic vacuum cleaners are automated cleaning machines that can perform household chores without any human intervention. They have an in-built navigation system, intelligent software program, adjustable suction power, scheduling programs and sensors, which makes them return to the same point of cleaning and automatically plugging into the charging point. As these robots are lightweight, small-in-size and require low maintenance, they are extensively utilized for mopping, cleaning and UV sterilization of residential and commercial spaces.

On account of sedentary lifestyles, hectic schedules and inflating income levels, there is an increase in the demand for automated products that can perform household activities in a time-efficient manner. This, along with rapid urbanization and the growing popularity of smart homes and appliances, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of the internet of clean (IoC), which aims at cleaning commercial places with connected technologies and remote monitoring, is increasing the adoption of robotic cleaners in the commercial sector. Apart from this, several manufactures are offering innovative features, such as security cameras, spinning brushes and voice interaction, which is expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Market Breakup by Type of Charging : Manual Charging Automatic Charging

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel : Institutional/Direct Sales Retail Sales

Market Breakup by Application : Vacuum Cleaning Only Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping

Market Breakup by End-User : Residential Commercial Hospitality Offices Healthcare Retail Others

Market Breakup by Region: Europe North America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being iRobot Corporation, ECOVACS ROBOTICS, Neato Robotics, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Metapo, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Hayward Industries, Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, Sharp Corporation, ILIFE Robotics Technology, Vorwerk & Co. KG, Taurus Group, Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh, Pentair plc, bObsweep Inc., etc.

