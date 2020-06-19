Robotic Welding Market Significant Trends and Explosive Growth Segmentation Forecast To 2025 | ABB, Yaskawa Electric, Panasonic, Kuka, Fanuc, Denso

Global Robotic Welding Market valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.85 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The introduction of new industries helps in booming the productivity and the increased need of scalability in small manufacturing units, especially in developing economies, this will act as driving factors for the Global robotic welding market. Also the Major Restraining factor is high initial investment cost for small manufacturing units.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation Panasonic Corporation, Kuka, Fanuc Corporation, Denso Corporation, Comau S.P A, Daihen Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporate Ltd, IGM Robotic System Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Arc Welding

– Spot Welding

By Payload:

– Below 50 Kg

– 50-150 Kg

– Above 150 Kg

By End User:

– Automotive & Transportation

– Metal & Machinery

– Electricals & Electronics

– Aerospace & Defense

