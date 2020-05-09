Rock Salt Market Global Study on Growth 2017-2024 by Trends, Size, Share and Key Players Revenue

Rock salt is another name for the mineral halite which is commonly known as sodium chloride and has a chemical formula NaCl. It is formed by the evaporation of salty water from large water bodies such as inland marginal seas, enclosed bays and estuaries in semi-arid regions where it is found in enormous deposits.

Rock salt is majorly used by chemical industries. It is often used both as residentially and municipally for managing ice, because it has lower freezing point than pure water. It is also used extensively in cooking as a flavor enhancer.

Market Size and Forecast

The global rock salt market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rise in chemical industry and de-icing of roads in severe winter conditions is expected to impel the growth of rock salt market over the forecast period. Besides this, it can be used as healthy substitute for common salt as it is rich in minerals which are further likely to impel the demand of rock salt in the next few years.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rock salt market aided by China, Japan and India as these countries comprises of fastest growing rock salt market.

North America stood at the second largest market for rock salt in terms of revenue in 2016. The region’s market has been strengthened by robust sales of deicing salt in U.S. and Canada.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the rock salt market in the following segments:

By Application

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food and beverages

By Region

Global rock salt market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The global rock salt market is mainly driven by chemical industry for obtaining chlorine because it is used in multiple applications such as pulp and paper industry as it utilizes large amount of chlorine for bleaching of soda. Textile and tanning industries need chlorine in brine to heal and soften the tissues.

Another factor growing the demand for rock salt is the food industry for using rock salt as flavoring of cereals, snacks, meats and more. It is widely used in medication as it possesses many vital minerals and it aids in digestion and is prescribed for laxative and digestive disorders. Apart from this, rock salt is also used for cosmetic purposes because it has cleansing and detoxifications properties such as it exfoliates the dead skin cell and protect the natural layer of skin.

Rock salt is the highly cost-effective product available for removing snow and ice, keeping traffic and the economy flowing. However, rock salt can cause corrosive damage to motor vehicles, recreational vehicles and concrete surfaces. Additional salt can damage wildlife, leading to food and shelter loss. It can also lead to poor water quality because it can leech into nearby ponds and rivers, affecting fish and other aquatic inhabitants. If contamination occurs in well water, it can lead to hypertension in humans and as well as can lead to cancer which may hamper the growth of rock salt market, globally.

Key players

The major key players for rock salt are as follows

Sian Enterprises

Tabarak Fertilizers

Eurosalt AB

Maxisalt

Meodity

The International Company for Salt

Multi rock salt

Salt Natural

Abraxus salt

Scope and Context

