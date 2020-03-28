Roof Coating Market Size, Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors and Forecast to 2027: DOW Chemical Company, SIKA AG, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

The building construction industry is accentuating significantly over the years worldwide. This is due to the rapid rise in population in the developed as well as in the developing regions. The rising construction of residential and commercial as well as industrial buildings has led the builders and constructors to procure advanced roof materials with an objective to deliver the buildings with better thermal management. This factor is driving the roof coating market.

The Roof Coating Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

The report also includes the profiles of key Roof Coating market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

DOW Chemical Company

SIKA AG

BASF SE

RPM International Inc.

Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

National Coating Corporation

Armor Coat Roof Coating

DURO-LAST Inc.

The competitive price and easy availability of roof coating materials are catalyzing the roof coating market in the current market scenario. Additionally, the growing environmental considerations among the populations in developed as well as developing regions worldwide is boosting the procurement of modern roof coatings, thereby, triggering the growth of roof coating market. However, shorter lifespan of the roof coatings is negatively impacting on roof coating market in various countries.

