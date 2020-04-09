Roof Tile Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Roof tiles are efficient roofing solution that facilitate the safety and protection of the infrastructure from harsh external environmental factors. Based on the design as well as material used for roof tiles have numerous advantages over conventional asphalt and terrace based roofing solutions. Furthermore, the roof tiles also allow the scope for more efficient water harvesting in rural as well as urban areas. Presently, a significant number of companies operate in the global market that offer wide range of roof tile based on clay, concrete, ceramic and metal based roof tiles their client.

Factors such as visual appeal, energy efficient, cost and maintenance among other factors have profound impact over the growth of the market. In addition to this, environmental friendly material as well as availability of multiple materials & designs also greatly attribute towards the growth of the roof tile market compared to the other roofing solution. Thus, the market is expected to provide significant lucrative business growth opportunities for the various roof tiles manufacturers during the forecast period.

The “Global Roof Tile Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of roof tile market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global roof tile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roof tile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global roof tile market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into clay, concrete, ceramic, and others. Furthermore, based on end-user the global roof tile market is broadly divided into residential and non-residential end-users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global roof tile market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The roof tile market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting roof tile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the roof tile market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the roof tile market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from roof tile market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for renewable energy in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the roof tile market.

The report also includes the profiles for some of the key roof tile companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Butterfly Ceramic

– Fujian South Highway Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Golden Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd. (GCI)

– Hume Roofing Products Sdn. Bhd.

– Kia Lim Berhad

– Lama Tiles (Lama Group of Companies)

– Supercool Creative Culture Sdn. Bhd

– Terreal

– Thai Ceramic Roof Tile Co., Ltd

– The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

