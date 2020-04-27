Rosuvastatin Calcium Industry 2020: Market Trends, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026
The Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market 2019 The increase in the risk of heart attack and stroke have been one of the key drivers to the rosuvastatin market. The higher cost of the drug yet remains one of the main restraints to the market.
Key players profiled in the report includes:-
AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, MSN Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, Bal Pharma, Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory, Jingxin , harma, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, HEC Pharma
On the basis of type, the market is split into:
- Purity 98.0%
- Purity 99.0%
On the basis of dosage strength, the market is split into:
- 5mg
- 10mg
- 20mg
- 40mg
On the basis of dosage forms, the market is split into:
- Tablets
- Capsules Dosage Forms
- Other
Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Key Benefits of the Report:-
- Global, regional, country, types, application and end user market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, types, application and end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:-
- Rosuvastatin Calcium Manufacturers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Region of the Market:-
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Table of Content:-
- Executive Summary
- Methodology and Scope
- Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Market Overview
- Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Industry Trends
- Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market —Type Outlook
- Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Application Outlook
- Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — By Regional Outlook
- Competitive Landscape & Company Profile
