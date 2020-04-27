Rosuvastatin Calcium Industry 2020: Market Trends, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market 2019 The increase in the risk of heart attack and stroke have been one of the key drivers to the rosuvastatin market. The higher cost of the drug yet remains one of the main restraints to the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes:-

AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, MSN Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, Bal Pharma, Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory, Jingxin , harma, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, HEC Pharma

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Purity 98.0%

Purity 99.0%

On the basis of dosage strength, the market is split into:

5mg

10mg

20mg

40mg

On the basis of dosage forms, the market is split into:

Tablets

Capsules Dosage Forms

Other

Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Region of the Market:-

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Table of Content:-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Market Overview Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Industry Trends Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market —Type Outlook Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — Application Outlook Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market — By Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

