Rubber Compound Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Rubber Compound market will register a 4.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10110 million by 2025, from $ 8547 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rubber Compound business, shared in Chapter 3.
Top Manufactures in Global Rubber Compound Includes:
Hexpol Compounding
KRAIBURG Holding GmbH
PHOENIX Compounding
Hutchinson
Polymer-Technik Elbe
Cooper Standard
Chunghe Compounding
Elastomix
Dongjue Silicone Group
AirBoss of America
Katosansho
Shin-Etsu
TSRC
Dongguan New Orient Technology
Haiyu Rubber
American Phoenix
Siamnavakam
Dyna-Mix
Guanlian
Condor Compounds GmbH
Market Segment by Type, covers:
EPDM Compounding
SBR Compounding
BR Compounding
Natural Rubber Compounding
NBR Compounding
Silicone Rubber Compounding
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction Industry
Wire and Cable
Footwear
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
