Rubber Compound Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Rubber Compound market will register a 4.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10110 million by 2025, from $ 8547 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rubber Compound business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Rubber Compound Includes:

Hexpol Compounding

KRAIBURG Holding GmbH

PHOENIX Compounding

Hutchinson

Polymer-Technik Elbe

Cooper Standard

Chunghe Compounding

Elastomix

Dongjue Silicone Group

AirBoss of America

Katosansho

Shin-Etsu

TSRC

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Haiyu Rubber

American Phoenix

Siamnavakam

Dyna-Mix

Guanlian

Condor Compounds GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers:

EPDM Compounding

SBR Compounding

BR Compounding

Natural Rubber Compounding

NBR Compounding

Silicone Rubber Compounding

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Wire and Cable

Footwear

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

