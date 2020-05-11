rugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market 2020, Analysis by Key Manufacturer- Bayer, Perrigo, J & J, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Effik, Teva, Sanofi, Cisen Pharmaceutical, and Kingyork Group     

Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market: Trends Estimates High Demand by 2027

The “Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market” 2020 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expert opinion and knowledgeable information. The Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Industry Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market. It provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market. All findings and data on the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market available in different regions and countries.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis industry.

Some of the companies competing in the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market are: Bayer, Perrigo, J & J, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Effik, Teva, Sanofi, Cisen Pharmaceutical, and Kingyork Group

The cell wall of Candida is a complex glycoprotein that depends on the biosynthesis of ergosterol. Azole compounds, found in antimycotic drugs, are believed to block ergosterol production, allowing topical antimycotics to achieve cure rates in excess of 80%. The only oral azole agent approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fluconazole, which also achieves a high cure rate. Therapeutic concentrations are found in vaginal secretions for at least 72 hours after the ingestion of a single 150-mg tablet.

Some women with recurrent candidal infections opt for treatment with over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which generally are highly effective for candidiasis. Preparations for intravaginal administration of butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, and tioconazole are available OTC.

The classification of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis includes Cream, Pessary and other. The proportion of Cream in 2017 is about 47.2%, and the proportion of Pessary in 2017 is about 34.1%.

The drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis are Miconazole, Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Econazole and Other, market share of Fluconazole is about 24.5% in 2017.

Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is application in Hospital & Clinic and Pharmacy. The most of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is used in Pharmacy, and the market share in 2016 is about 59%.

The global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

