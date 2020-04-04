Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Europe dominates the global Running Watches market. The sales revenue market share of Europe is 30.24% in 2018. The second market is North America, which sales revenue market share is 28.55% in 2018. And ACPC will be the fastest growing region in this global market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .

According to this study, over the next five years the Running Watches market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15000 million by 2024, from US$ 11300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Running Watches business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Running Watches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Running Watches value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Apple

Fitbit

Samsung

Germin

Huawei

Xiaomi

Polar

Casio

TomTom

Motorola/Lenovo

Timex

Suunto

Withings

Soleus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Running Watches consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Running Watches market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Running Watches manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Running Watches with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Running Watches submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.