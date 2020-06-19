Safety Footwear Market  Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2027 | DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR; Honeywell International Inc.; Wolverine; uvex group; Elten GmbH; RAHMAN GROUP; Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.

Safety Footwear Market :Inclusive Insight

The Safety Footwear Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR; Honeywell International Inc.; Wolverine; uvex group; Elten GmbH; RAHMAN GROUP; Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.; Night Tech Gear; Zephyr Workgear; Merrell; VF Corporation; JALLATTE; Anbu Safety Industrial Co.,Ltd.; Hewats Edinburgh and Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Global Safety Footwear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.97 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization activities in the developing regions is expected to increase the demand for protection and safety products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growing employments in industrial and utilities activities requiring protection and safety clothing and accessories; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of fake and cheaper products that compromise on quality and assurance from various local players in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

