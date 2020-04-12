Safety Needles Market 2018 Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast To 2025

Global Safety Needles Market valued approximately USD 406.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Safety Needles Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Safety needles are utilized across many medical facilities in various applications which includes vaccination, drug delivery and blood specimen collection. These are also utilized to administer drugs & withdraw fluids from the individuals body for clinical examination and research. Escalating demand to prevent needle-stick injuries, surge in demand for injectable drugs and vaccines and high prevalence of blood-borne diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078546

Moreover, government focus to implement strict regulations as steps to mandate to prevent needle re-usage is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Safety Needles offer various benefits such as it reduced viral survival, it prevents the syringe disassembling, it eliminates latex sensitiveness it sharp needle to reduce pain for patients and so on. These benefits are also increasing the sale of safety needles across the world. However, high cost of safety needles and alternative modes of safety drug are the factors that limiting the market growth of Safety Needles during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Safety Needles Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing disposable income among individuals, rapid increase in the economic conditions and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Safety Needles market during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of safety needles in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• B.Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic PLC

• Nipro Corporation

• Novo Nordisk

• Smith’s Group PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

*Active Safety Needles

*Passive Safety Needles

By End-User:

*Hospitals

*Diabetic Patients

*Family Practices

*Psychiatrics

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Safety Needles Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078546

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Safety Needles Market share, Safety Needles Market analysis, Safety Needles Market Forecast, Safety Needles Market Trend, Safety Needles Market Prediction, Safety Needles Market Demand, Safety Needles Market Size, Safety Needles Market Status, Safety Needles Market Growth, Safety Needles Market Development