Safety Service Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2025

Market Segmentation

On the basis of component, the global safety service market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is further segmented as incident & action management, safety risk assessment, data analytics, hazard analysis management, process safety management, mobile apps and others. Furthermore, the services component is segmented as consulting, project management, analytics, training, implementation, auditing and certification. The safety service market has wide adoption across various end-use industry such as Consulting, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Wastewater, Utilities (Excluding wastewater), Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Transportation of hazardous materials, etc.

Geographically, the report classifies the global safety service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also included analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Safety Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global safety service market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key players profiled in the global safety service market include UL LLC, HSE Integrated Ltd, Trinity Consultants, Inc., Gensuite, LLC, 3E Company, VelocityEHS, Intelex Technologies, Enablon Corporation, Enviance, Inc., EtQ, Inc., ProcessMAP Corporation, Enhesa, Inc., Hygiene Technologies International Inc., Haztek Inc., CSA Group company, CSA Group company, Jaama Ltd, Crown Safety LLC, WorkCare Inc., PureSafety Inc., FDRsafety LLC, PrSM Corporation, and Dade Moeller & Associates Inc.

The Global Safety Service Market is segmented as below:

Global Safety Service Market, By Component

Software Incident & Action Management Safety Risk Assessment Data Analytics Hazard Analysis Management Process Safety Management Mobile Apps Others

Service Consulting Project Management Analytics Training Implementation Auditing Certification



Global Safety Service Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas (NAICS 211)

Chemical (NAICS 325)

Petrochemical (NAICS 32511)

Wastewater (NAICS 2213)

Utilities (NAICS 22 – Excluding Wastewater)

Pharmaceutical (NAICS 3254)

Food and Beverage (NAICS 311, 3119, 3121)

Transportation of hazardous materials (NAICS 48)

Others

Global Safety Service Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

