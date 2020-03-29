Saffron Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Saffron Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Saffron market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Saffron market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Saffron market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Saffron market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Saffron from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Saffron market

Increasing demand for natural ingredients is set to boost revenue growth of the saffron market

In 2015, the saffron market for target countries (Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy) was valued at nearly US$ 350 Mn which is expected to reach nearly US$ 480 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market for target countries is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 270 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Demand for saffron is high as it contains antioxidants such as zeaxanthin, lycopene, a- and ß-carotenes that protect humans from stress, cancers, infections, and also act as immune modulators. In addition it has many therapeutic applications which has increased its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. These properties of saffron are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries, by Form

The thread segment was estimated to account for a value share of 55.8% by 2016 end. The thread segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value over the forecast period. However, this segment is expected to lose 400 BPS by 2026 over 2016. The powder segment was estimated to account for a value share of 38.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to gain 510 BPS over the forecast period and account for a value share of 43.7% by 2026 end. Increasing usage of the powder form of saffron for application in the food & beverages industry and in medical applications is expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. The liquid segment was estimated to account for a value share of 5.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to lose 100 BPS over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Form

The powder segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The thread segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The liquid segment is projected to exhibit moderate growth registering a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Low availability of products in liquid form may restrain revenue growth of the related segment over the forecast period.

Iran Saffron Market Analysis and Forecast

In 2015, the saffron market in Iran was valued at nearly US$ 220 Mn, which is expected to reach more than US$ 300 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market in the country is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The Iran saffron market was estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 15 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and is anticipated to record incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 180 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

“Influx of counterfeit saffron is affecting the saffron market adversely

Growth of the global saffron market is being impacted due to the production of fake saffron. Counterfeit saffron is sold at far lower prices, which is affecting overall market growth. The trade of counterfeit saffron is affecting consumer purchasing decisions and negatively impacting the goodwill of manufacturers. In addition, with reduced market credibility, there is a lack of government regulations and steps to control the flow of counterfeit saffron in the market, which is further expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.”

— Analyst, Food & Beverages – Future Market Insights

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Saffron market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Saffron Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Saffron market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Saffron market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Saffron Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Saffron market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.