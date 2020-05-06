Sales of Directional Drilling Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

Detailed Study on the Global Directional Drilling Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Directional Drilling market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Directional Drilling market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Directional Drilling market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Directional Drilling market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Directional Drilling Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Directional Drilling market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Directional Drilling market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Directional Drilling market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Directional Drilling market in region 1 and region 2?

The report on the Directional Drilling market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Directional Drilling market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Directional Drilling market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Directional Drilling market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Directional Drilling Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Directional Drilling market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Directional Drilling market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Directional Drilling in each end-use industry.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes/GE

CNPC

Weatherford International

Nabors industries

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

China Oilfield Services

Cathedral Energy Services

Gyrodata

Anton Oilfield Services Group

ZPEC

Jindal Drilling & Industries

Scientific Drilling International

LEAM Drilling Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inclination Directional Well

Horizontal Well

Inclination directional well revenues are the highest in the global market for directional drilling, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the marker.

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

In terms of the global market for directional drilling by application, the onshore market share is the highest at 83.31%, and the offshore market share is 16.69%.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Directional Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Directional Drilling development in North America, Europe, China and India.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

