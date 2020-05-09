Sales of Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market.

The report on the global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The study reveals that the global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Comprehensive study of Japan’s halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market

Japan is anticipated to be the smallest market for halal products, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. In Japan, halal vaccines are expected to be launched in the year 2022 and the market is forecasted to cross US$ 0.1 Mn by 2022 end and is expected to be valued more than US$ 0.3 Mn by 2026 end. Halal dietary supplements product type segment is estimated to be valued above US$ 110 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel segment in terms of revenue share in Japan and is expected to account for more than US$ 45 Mn by 2026. Supermarkets segment is anticipated to hold 10.71% market share by 2026. Retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR of 3.8% owing to the more preferred conventional distribution methods such as hospital pharmacies. General wellbeing was the largest application segment in 2016 in Japan, accounting for more than US$ 15 Mn in market value and is expected to account for less than US$ 39 Mn by 2026 end. Immune & Digestive Health was the second largest segment, accounting for 20.7% of the halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market in the region in 2026 and is expected to account for more than US$ 20 Mn by 2026. Weight loss segment is estimated to grow at the lowest CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast years.

