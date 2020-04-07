Sales of Jaw Fracture Device Market to Grow at Robust CAGR XX% During 2018 – 2026

Craniomaxillofacial is a branch of orthopedic surgery which focuses on the disorders related to face, jaw, and skull. The craniomaxillofacial surgeries are performed to treat the severe injuries of facial and cranial bones.

The increasing incidences of facial surgeries, facial trauma cases and availability of advanced medical facilities are propelling the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is expected to grow due to rising incidences of trauma and injuries.

Availability of Advanced Jaw Fracture Devices

A jaw fracture is known as temporomandibular joint (TMJ) fracture. The jaw fracture occurs when the mandible and or temporal bone is damaged near or through the TMJ. A jaw fracture is the second most common fracture of the bones of the face.

The men of the age group 20 to 29 years are most likely to sustain the jaw fracture, which is three times more than women of the same age group. The presence of multiple jaw fractures needs frequent intraoperative assessment of occlusion and requires utilization of pharyngostomy endotracheal intubation.

Various techniques are used to manage the jaw fractures through devices such as neutralization of forces on the fracture line and stable fixation, restoration of occlusion and anatomic reduction of the fracture, avoidance of soft tissue entrapment by the fixation technique, proper assessment of tissue viability, avoidance of further dental trauma, removal of diseased teeth within the fracture, rapid restoration of function and avoidance of excessive elevation of soft tissue from the surface of the bone and covering of exposed bone with soft tissue.

Jaw fracture Devices Market Assessment by End User

Factors Driving and Restraining the Jaw Fracture Device Market

The increasing incidences of facial fractures or jaw fractures due to road accidents are expected to boost the demand for jaw device fracture and drive the global jaw fracture devices market. The increasing awareness about the advanced technology based devices used to operate jaw fracture is also anticipated to drive the growth of global jaw fracture devices market over the long run.

The increasing cases of sport-related injuries, such as boxing and wrestling, is expected to contribute in driving the global jaw fracture devises market in terms of revenue.

However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the developing economies may hamper the demand for jaw fracture devices and restrain the growth of the global jaw fracture devices market.

The high cost of patented products for jaw fracture treatment may also restrain the growth of the market of jaw fracture. Generally, a broken or fractured jaw usually heals well after the treatment by there are chances of dislocation of a jaw in the future, which may hamper the growth of the global jaw fracture devices market over the forecast period.

Jaw fracture Device by Fracture Type

A significant portion of the market has been covered by the various type of fractures such as general jaw fracture and condylar jaw fracture, among others. The condylar jaw fracture can be sub-segmented into unilateral and bilateral.

The general jaw fracture segment holds significant revenue share in the global jaw fracture device market. The general jaw fracture has a higher incidence due to various causes such as vehicle accidents, trips and falls and recreational or sports injuries. Moreover, industrial accidents or assaults, after a dental or medical procedure also responsible for the jaw fracture.

Increasing Demand of Jaw Fracture Device in Hospitals

Hospitals and specialty clinics pose a strong position in the market due to increasing demand for jaw fracture devices to cater the increasing incidences of jaw injuries. This end-user contributed a significant portion of revenue share in the overall market.

However, continuing growth of ambulatory surgical centers will also register remarkable growth opportunity for jaw fracture device market over the long run.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to contribute leading share in terms of revenue in the global jaw fracture device market due to technological advancement and developed medical infrastructure in the region. Followed by North America, Europe is also expected to register significant growth in the global jaw fracture device market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show robust growth over the forecast period due to rapidly developing medical facilities and services in the region. Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage of development in the global jaw fracture device market and expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global jaw fracture device market are DePuy Synthes, Summit Medical, Inc., JACKSON & WILSON, INC., Stryker, 3D Systems, Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated. Majority of jaw fracture devices are utilized in hospitals and specialty clinics.

However, jaw fracture devices offer a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as various ongoing consolidation activities in the market such as collaborations and partnership are going on among the market players.

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Jaw Fracture Device Market by product type, technology, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by product type, technology, application, end use segments and country

Jaw Fracture Device Market dynamics & opportunity assessment

Historical actual market size, 2013 – 2017

Jaw Fracture Device Market size & forecast 2018-2026

Jaw Fracture Device Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Product development analysis

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of devices, cost of device

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Fracture Type

General

Condylar Unilateral Bilateral



By technology

Wireless Maxillomandibular Fixation

Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF)

By End user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of jaw fracture device will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of Jaw Fracture Device. Secondary research will be done at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end-use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, consumables among end users will be tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information will be eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which helps build a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.