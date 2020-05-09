Sales of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

The global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

This section provides a dashboard review of competition in global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. It details the comparative assessment of key service offerings to market segments and competitive position of key players in the global market.

Readers can find a comprehensive profiles of key players in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments, production capacity and production base etc. Market structure analysis is provided to understand degree of competition in global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. Market players featured in the report include Recipharm AB, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Patheon N.V., Catalent Inc., NextPharma, Capsugel (Lonza Group AG), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource), Siegfried AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, and CordenPharma, among others.

Chapter 14 – Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Region

With the geographical perspective, global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is analysed on a total of seven regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Historical trends in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and their effects on global market performance is discussed in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Dosage

Based on dosage form, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into tablets (further sub-segmented in to immediate release, modified release, chewable tablets, effervescent tablets etc.), capsules (further sub-segmented in to hard gelatin capsules and softgels), powders & granules, lozenges & pastilles, gummies, etc. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and market attractive analysis based on dosage form.

Chapter 16 – Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By End User

Based on the end user, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into big pharma or Biotech companies, small & medium-size pharma or biotech companies, emerging or virtual pharma companies and nutraceutical Companies. In this chapter, readers can find information on how demand from each of these end users is shaped.

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market.

Each market player encompassed in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

