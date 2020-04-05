Sales Scenario of Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market to Stay Positive Through 2015 – 2021

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum.

Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academics institutions, laboratories, and others. Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market.

Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4427

The global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market is categorized based on product, application, technique, and end user. Based on product, the report covers instruments and analyzers, assays and reagents, and services and softwares.

Based on application, the market comprises hepatitis B, hepatitis C, AIDS, TB, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) hospital-acquired infections, Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, and others.

Based on technique, the market covers polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), microarrays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), hybridization, and others. Based on end user, the market comprises hospitals, private labs, clinics, academic institutes, laboratories, and others.

Access Full TOC of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4427

North America has the largest market for molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing, followed by Europe. This is due to technological advancement in molecular diagnostic tools, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The market in Asia too, is expected to witness a high growth rate in the next few years.

This is due to evolving research and development activities on infectious diseases, increasing government support, growing awareness among people about various infectious diseases and their diagnostic procedures, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

In addition, growing population and economies in developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to influence the growth in molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing in Asia.

Technological advancement in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing elderly population, and the growth of research activities in molecular diagnostic technologies are some major drivers for the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.

Moreover, government support in the form of funding for the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases is also supporting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.

However, the high cost of instruments involved in molecular diagnostic technologies and the lack of skilled healthcare professionals are some major restraints on the growth of the market.

Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Veridex, LLC, Luminex Corp., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Genomix Biotech, and bioTheranostics.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4427

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report