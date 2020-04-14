Sanger’s Sequencing Service Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Source BioScience (UK), GenHunter Corporation (US), LGC Science Group Limited (UK)

Global Sanger’s Sequencing Service Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The Sanger’s Sequencing Service market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

DNA sequencing refers to the methods and technologies that used to determine the orders of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule, namely adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T). DNA sequencing enables us to perform a thorough analysis of DNA because it provides us with the most basic information of all: the sequence of nucleotides. The knowledge of DNA sequences has formed the basis of basic biological researches and clinical genetic diagnosis. There are also numerous applied technology fields such as biotechnology, forensic science and biological systematics that are heavily dependent on the information generated through DNA sequencing.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Source BioScience (UK), GenHunter Corporation (US), LGC Science Group Limited (UK), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Quintara Biosciences (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Nucleics (Australia), CeMIA SA (Greece), Fasteris SA (Switzerland), GENEWIZ (US), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Limited (Inida), Microsynth AG. Inc. (Germany)

The rapid speed of sequencing attained with modern DNA sequencing technology has been instrumental in the sequencing of the human genome, in the Human Genome Project. Related projects, often by scientific collaboration across continents, have generated the complete DNA sequences the genomes of many animals, plants, and microorganisms.

The Sanger method, also referred to as dideoxynucleotide sequencing or chain termination sequencing, is based on the use of dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP) in addition to the normal nucleotides (dNTP) found in DNA. Dideoxynucleotide are essentially the same as nucleotides except they contain a hydrogen group on the 3’ carbon instead of a hydroxyl group (OH). These modified nucleotides, when integrated into a DNA sequence, prevent the addition of further nucleotides thus stop the elongation of the DNA chain. This occurs because a phosphodiester bond cannot form between the dideoxynucleotide and the next incoming nucleotide, and thus the DNA chain is terminated.

Table of Content:

1 Sanger’s Sequencing Service Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Source BioScience (UK)

2.1.1 Source BioScience (UK) Details

2.1.2 Source BioScience (UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Source BioScience (UK) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Source BioScience (UK) Product and Services

2.1.5 Source BioScience (UK) Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 GenHunter Corporation (US)

2.2.1 GenHunter Corporation (US) Details

2.2.2 GenHunter Corporation (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 GenHunter Corporation (US) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 GenHunter Corporation (US) Product and Services

2.2.5 GenHunter Corporation (US) Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 LGC Science Group Limited (UK)

2.3.1 LGC Science Group Limited (UK) Details

2.3.2 LGC Science Group Limited (UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 LGC Science Group Limited (UK) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 LGC Science Group Limited (UK) Product and Services

2.3.5 LGC Science Group Limited (UK) Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue by Countries

8 South America Sanger’s Sequencing Service Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Sanger’s Sequencing Service by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Sanger’s Sequencing Service Market Segment by Application

12 Global Sanger’s Sequencing Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

