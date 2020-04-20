SCADA Oil and Gas Market: Industry Analysis with Key Market Players | Business Strategies and Revenue Generation During 2020 to 2027

Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the SCADA Oil and Gas Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global SCADA Oil and Gas Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Supervisory control and data acquisition, abbreviated as SCADA, is a highly configurable set of industrial software applications that are used to support the management of almost any form of process production. It is widely applied in the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sectors. The technology has been in constant development for many years. The growing adoption of cloud-based services and robust investments in the pipeline infrastructure across North America is likely to boost the growth of the SCADA oil and gas market in this region during the forecast period.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, PSI Software AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global SCADA Oil and Gas is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SCADA Oil and Gas Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The SCADA oil and gas market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a growing pipeline network coupled with the surge in demand for remote management of oil and gas pipelines. However, high initial investments for the SCADA system setup may hamper the growth of the SCADA oil and gas market during the forecast period. On the other hand, emerging big data analytics is likely to open up opportunities for the SCADA oil and gas market in the coming years.

The global SCADA oil and gas market is segmented on the basis of component and stream. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the stream, the market is segmented as upstream, downstream, and midstream.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SCADA Oil and Gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SCADA Oil and Gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

