Scenarios of impact of Coronavirus on Malocclusion Market

Malocclusion Market, By Type (Class I, II, III), By Treatment (Surgery, Orthodontic Braces, and Others) By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospital and Clinics, and Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Malocclusion denotes the misalignment of the teeth that can lead to some serious oral health difficulties. Malocclusion is the most often hereditary tooth disorder, but it can occur due to various other reasons as well such as childhood habits of pacifier use beyond age 3, thumb sucking, and others, extra teeth or even lost teeth, jaw tumours and ill-fitting dental fillings. There are the three major classes of the malocclusion, i.e., Class I, Class II, and Class III. Class I malocclusion is most common of all types. The treatment for such malocclusion depends on the severity of condition. The treatment includes the removal of the teeth to correct congestion, braces to precise the position of teeth, wires or plates to soothe the jaw bone, bonding, reshaping, or capping of the teeth, and surgery to redesign or reduce the jaw.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Clinics

Others

By Application

Orthodontic Braces

Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

The increasing prevalence of disorder, improvement in the reimbursement scenario, and rising trend of the cosmetic dentistry are the major factors propelling the growth of market. As per the American Dental Association (ADA), in the U.S., Utah, Maryland, Arkansas, and Massachusetts have highest Medicaid FFS repayment rates i.e. 75.3%, 79.3%, 75.2%, and 74.1% respectively, however, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Maine, and Iowa have lowest coverage relative to the private dental insurance compensation rates. Owing to rising burden of the malocclusion at alarming rate various government or the private associations are modifying and improving these coverage policies.

Regional Overview

The global market for malocclusion is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America is projected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is accredited to the large presence of many tooth or dental organizations in the area, and large number of the dental procedures carried out per year in the U.S.

The Europe market for malocclusion disorder is anticipated to be second-largest over the forecast period. The growing demand and focus on cosmetic dentistry, coupled with growing awareness of the preventative and remedial treatment in European countries, is anticipated to boost the development of the market in the region.

Competitor overview

Some of the major strategies followed by the companies operating in global malocclusion market include product development, innovation, acquisition, and expansion. In February 2017, company named Align Technology, Inc. acquired the G. L. Dental Couture Limited to have direct access to the distribution partners and customers across markets in Russia, Baltics, Turkey, Monaco, Israel, Cyprus, the Middle East and Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Similarly, In September 2017, Company named, Dentsply Sirona acquired the Gutta-Percha Material Technologies from the Healthdent Technologies International. Furthermore, In November 2016, one of the leading player, Danaher acquired the Cepheid, henceforth expanding its product portfolio into medical devices.

Key Players

3M A-dec Inc., Align Technology, Inc, Adenta GmbH, American Orthodontics, Biolase, Inc., Danaher DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG Carestream Health, Inc., Dentsply Sirona

