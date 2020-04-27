Sciatica Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies

DelveInsight’s “Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sciatica , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sciatica market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

DelveInsight's "Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sciatica , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sciatica market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Sciatica market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, current and forecasted Sciatica market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Sciatica is a pain in the lower extremity resulting from irritation of the sciatic nerve. The pain of sciatica is typically felt from the low-back (lumbar area) to behind the thigh and can radiate down below the knee. Sciatica is specific pain that is a direct result of sciatic nerve or sciatic nerve root pathology.

The term sciatica is limited to the pain and irritation in nerve roots from L1 to L4 and may also involve related areas. Many times patients and clinicians use sciatica to describe any pain arising from the lower back and radiating down to the leg. Synonyms for sciatica pain are lumbosacral radicular syndrome, ischias, nerve root pain, and nerve root entrapment. The various causes of sciatica include spine disc herniation, spinal stenosis, pregnancy, piriformis syndrome, osteoarthritis, spondylosis and spondylolisthesis. In maximum cases, sciatica is caused by a herniated disc with nerve root compression, but lumbar canal or foraminal stenosis and (less often) tumors or cysts are other possible causes. There are a set of neurological symptoms, such as pain (intense pain in the buttock), lumbosacral radicular leg pain, numbness, muscular weakness, gait dysfunction, sensory impairment, sensory disturbance, hot and cold or tingling or burning sensations in the legs, reflex impairment, and others.

SP-102 (Semdexa) SI-6603 (Condoliase)

Scilex Holding Seikagaku Corporation

Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Sciatica Market Overview at a Glance

3 Sciatica Disease Background and Overview

4 Sciatica Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.1 Germany

5.2 France

5.3 Italy

5.4 Spain

5.5 United Kingdom

5.6 Japan

6 Sciatica Treatment

7 The American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines

8 The National Institute for Health and Care Excellen

9 Unmet Needs

10 Sciatica Emerging Drugs

10.1 Key Cross Competition

10.2 SP-102 (Semdexa): Scilex Holding

10.3 SI-6603 (Condoliase): Seikagaku Corporation

11 Sciatica 7 Major Market Analysis

12 The United States Market Outlook

12.1 United States Market Size

13 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.2 France

13.3 Italy

13.4 Spain

13.5 United Kingdom

14 Japan: Market Outlook

15 Market Drivers

16 Market Barriers

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight

